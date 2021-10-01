No one hurt after early morning fire at Magnolia Park complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire broke out in the early Friday morning hours at an apartment complex in Augusta

Dispatchers say they received a call about a structure fire at 2133 Vandivere Road at Magnolia Park Apartments.

Details remain limited at this time, but dispatchers said the call came in with no injuries.

A News 12 crew was sent to the scene.

