No one hurt after early morning fire at Magnolia Park complex
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire broke out in the early Friday morning hours at an apartment complex in Augusta
Dispatchers say they received a call about a structure fire at 2133 Vandivere Road at Magnolia Park Apartments.
Details remain limited at this time, but dispatchers said the call came in with no injuries.
A News 12 crew was sent to the scene.
