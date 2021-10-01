Advertisement

WATCH: Kemp comes to Appling for Amazon grand opening

By Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
APPLING (WRDW/WAGT) - A grand opening ceremony is underway this morning for the new Amazon fulfillment center in Columbia County.

The center in Appling is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the area with an impact much larger than that.

The grand opening includes guests like Gov. Brian Kemp, local elected officials and community leaders.

They say the fulfillment center hundreds of full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits starting on day one.

Employees will work alongside amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship smaller-sized customer items such as home goods, electronics, toys and books.

The facility is one of the most innovative operations facilities in the and is the state’s second robotics site.

There is also an Amazon sorting center under construction right across the street that will bring hundreds more jobs. That center is set to open a few months from now in December or January.

