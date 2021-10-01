Name released for man who died in Betty’s Branch kayak accident

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Friday morning released the name of a 72-year-old man who died in a presumed drowning the day before after a kayak flipped over in the Betty’s Branch tributary of the Savannah River.

Wayne Weinberg, of Aiken, died at the scene, according to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins.

The body was being taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab on Friday for an autopsy, Collins said.

Weinberg and his wife were kayaking in Betty’s Branch when the vessel overturned, causing both of them to fall into the water.

First responders were called to the scene around 5 p.m.

Weinberg did not resurface.

His wife was able to retrieve him with help from witnesses, who got them to shore.

He was pronounced dead on the sandbar.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources does not investigate drownings, so the agency will not be conducting an investigation.

A 72-year-old man’s body was pulled from the Savannah River in the Betty’s Branch area. (WRDW)

