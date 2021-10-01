Local school leaders speak out on new ‘Slap a teacher’ TikTok challenge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It started with a trend on TikTok where students break and steal from school bathrooms. But local superintendents say when it comes to the latest trend enough is enough. Now school leaders are concerned about a new challenge for the month of October and it involves hitting a teacher.

“You’re absolutely breaking South Carolina law to in any way assault a teacher,” said King Laurence, Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent.

You heard that right assaulting a teacher. Aiken County’s superintendent is warning everyone now. Do not participate in the slap a teacher challenge.

“We would be looking at pressing charges against the student for doing that, the student would be recommended for expulsion, and then we would go from there,” he said.

Superintendent Laurence considers these TikTok challenges like last month’s lick challenge to be very serious offenses.

“I think when you plan to do something like this it takes it to the next level,” he said.

In Richmond County they’re trying to get ahead of it. They warned parents in a letter.

“Kids sometimes make bad decisions, however if we stay informed and keep our parents informed, we might could minimize those types of behaviors,” said Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw Richmond County School System Superintendent.

Both districts say they will use the student code of conduct and punishments could go all the way up to expulsion.

“We don’t want anyone to be able to say, well I didn’t know it was that bad or I didn’t know there would be these consequences, well yes you do, I’m telling you now these consequences will happen if you follow that crowd on TikTok,” said Laurence.

We also reached out to the Columbia County School District. In a statement they said:

In recent weeks, school administrators have seen an increase in the number of thefts and vandalism of school property by students, who are believed to be participating in “challenges,” on the social media platform TikTok. These behaviors and the resulting damage have caused continuous disruptions to learning in middle and high school buildings across the district.

Sadly, these trends may continue to circulate on social media in the coming months, and we urge parents to speak with their children about the dangers of social media and the lasting impact consequences of their actions today could hold for them in the future. The consequences that await individuals who damage, steal or vandalize school property, and exert violence or unwanted physical contact with others, could result in legal charges by local law enforcement, restitution, suspension from school athletics or extracurricular activities, and even potential removal from school, in accordance with the district Code of Conduct.

Any destructive and violent behavior will not be tolerated. Parents and students may report any suspicious activities to the school district’s anonymous tip hotline, at 706-541-3600. Students who encounter these activities during school, are encouraged to alert an adult in the building or school administration.

