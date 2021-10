Here are some local career fairs and hiring events in coming days

MAU Workforce Solutions will hold a hiring event for its team working at Rolls-Royce. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at 1038 Sage Mill Parkway in Graniteville, where MAU will hold interviews for material handler, assembler, engine painter and test analysis associate positions with on-the-spot job offers provided to qualified candidates. All positions offer a starting pay of $15.32 per hour and can go up to $20.42 per hour based on experience. Bring a copy of your resume and two forms of identification, be prepared to submit to a background check and wear a face mask. If you’re unable to attend, you can visit www.mau.com/Aiken-Rolls-Royce-jobs to apply online.