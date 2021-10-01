Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Looking mostly dry heading into the weekend. Wetter pattern next week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will stay a little warmer in the mid 60s. Winds will be light out of the southeast. Patchy fog will be possible early this morning.

A stray sprinkle can't be ruled out the next 3 days, but keep your outdoor plans!
A stray sprinkle can't be ruled out the next 3 days, but keep your outdoor plans!(WRDW)

Looking mostly dry today, but a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out. Keep your outdoor plans! Highs this afternoon will be warmer than average and reach the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies expected during the day. Winds will be out of the east-southeast generally less than 10 mph.

The weekend forecast looks mostly dry with just a few more clouds. Lows will be down in the mid 60s Saturday morning with patchy fog possible. Highs will be reaching the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies during the day Saturday. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-8 mph.

Lows back down in the mid 60s early Sunday. Partly cloudy skies during the day with highs reaching the mid 80s. Mostly dry again on Sunday.

A cold front is expected to be approaching the area early next week and bring the chance for a few showers. Scattered showers are expected Monday with highs in the mid 80s. Our upper level pattern looks more conducive for rain chances most of next week so enjoy the dry weather while it lasts!

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Starting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, SNAP benefits will increase 15 percent, which is about $35 a...
SNAP benefits to increase nationwide
Betty’s Branch
Body pulled from Savannah River in Betty’s Branch area after kayak flips
Money
Aiken lottery winner claims $300K from scratch-off ticket
At the Heart a Florida Health Center, up to 300 people per hour are receiving their second dose...
Local doctors address concerns about COVID vaccine side effects

Latest News

Mostly dry next few days
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Staying Nice and Warm
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Seismologist discusses recent earthquakes in Lowcountry
Seismologist discusses recent earthquakes in Lowcountry
Dry and warm next few days
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale