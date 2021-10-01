Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Looking mostly dry this afternoon/evening, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Keep your outdoor plans! The overnight looks dry across the region with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light overnight out of the southeast.

Mostly dry this weekend with only isolated shower chances. (WRDW)

The weekend forecast looks mostly dry with only isolated shower chances in the afternoon. Lows will be down in the mid 60s Saturday morning. Highs will be reaching the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies during the day Saturday. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-8 mph.

Lows back down in the mid 60s early Sunday. Partly cloudy skies during the day with highs reaching the mid 80s. Mostly dry again on Sunday with only a low chance for an isolated shower. Winds will be out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

A cold front is expected to be approaching the area early next week and bring the chance for a showers and a few storms Monday through Friday. Scattered showers and storms are expected Monday with highs in the mid 80s.

We are expecting widespread rain Tuesday through Thursday of next week as a closed upper low meanders over the Southeast. Most models are on board for us to receive over an inch of rain between Monday and Thursday. Keep it here for updates.

