AU holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new science and mathematics building

It's big, it's new, and there are hopes the building changes the landscape literally and figuratively at Augusta University.

“The bridge connecting the science and mathematics building and the interdisciplinary research building is more than a convenient means of conveyance it is an acknowledgement and realization of the idea that we are better together,” said Dr. Brooks Keel, President AU.

We hear it all the time science, technology and math careers are the future. Thursday Augusta University put that in stone. They cut the ribbon on their new science and mathematics building.

These drawings have turned the page to reality. And inside these walls, they hope there will be new ways of thinking.

A lot of the focus Thursday looked at this beautiful new $70 million building. The attention to details creating an exciting aesthetic. The huge windows bring in so much natural light. But it’s just not about how great the building looks it’s about the greatness happening inside.

“I feel like I can do the things that are expected of me in whatever class I’m in because all of the resources are there for me. So it is kind of a boost of your self-esteem like this isn’t all that hard because I actually have the means to do everything and we have you know our higher-ups that have been in the same path that we have to refer to,” said Marianne Rojas, junior, biology student.

The new $70 million mathematics and science building is in the heart of campus. It’s a space for undergraduates and graduates to learn from and with one another. Bridged together with the interdisciplinary research building, it’s more than just a convenient walk to lab.

“It is an acknowledgement and realization of the idea that we are better together,” said Karson Welty, graduate student, MS in Biological and Computational Mathematics.

Researchers, medical professionals, scientists and mathematicians all learning with one another not only in labs, but open hallways lined with whiteboards and student study rooms.

“It’s more than just symbolism. It really is an opportunity for them to say that’s going to be me one day I’m going to have on that white coat one day and that’s a very special place to be,” said Keel.

The goal for AU is to keep their students from freshman undergrad to doctoral degrees and to have enrolled 16,000 students by 2030. And this building is just the beginning.

“It is very exciting and stimulating and you just feel like you can do it it’s very you feel very capable here,” said Rojas.

There is still work to be done to the fourth floor. AU hopes to have finished within the next year and a half. Otherwise, students are having a great time breaking it in since the beginning of this school year.

