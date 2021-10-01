Armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza on Furys Ferry Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the scene of an armed robbery at Marco’s Piza located at 229 Furys Ferry Rd at 2:16 p.m.

Upon arrival, Deputies learned that the business was robbed at gunpoint by four black male suspects wearing masks. Three of the suspects went inside the business and one suspect stayed outside. The first suspect that entered the business was armed with a handgun, the second suspect armed himself with a knife once inside the business, and the third suspect was carrying a white plastic bag.

The suspects were seen fleeing the business in a white, four door, newer model Ford pick-up truck.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

