Aquinas player overcomes cancer, lives out dreams on the field

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At Aquinas High School one teen is overcoming all the odds to live out his dream. Duncan Johnson is a junior offensive and defensive tackle for Aquinas. Doctors say he shouldn’t be alive after being diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer at the age of 3. Not only is Duncan now cancer free, he’s starting to turn heads at the college level.

We had the chance to speak with Duncan’s mom and she said they’re grateful for Aquinas High School. And seeing her child go through something like that, life stops. She says their situation is just one of thousands in our area. She hopes that his story can help inspire others.

Many of us don’t remember things when we were only three years old but Duncan remembers the faces of the doctors and nurses that helped save his life. Skip ahead to now, the junior defensive and offensive tackle is a monster on the field at 6 foot 4, 240 pounds. He’s also the team captain and he’s starting to get some interest from the next level. His head coach says he’s one of the hardest working kids he’s ever coached. For Duncan he’s had a football in his hands since he was little. Going through something like makes you appreciate the small things.

“It amazes me it really shows how far I can get and how far I can continue to go,” he said. “It really puts everything into perspective. It makes me realize how blessed I really am that I could get through that and I can get through most other things.”

Duncan said that he had three different tumors. One in his lymph nodes, one in his stomach, and one in his pelvis. His family is grateful for the opportunity at Aquinas.

