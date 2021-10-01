Amazon opens doors on new center: ‘It creates great opportunity’

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new Amazon center in Columbia County is officially open for business. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp coming to town to help cut the ribbon and kick off the grand opening.

We’ve all watched the progress from the outside for more than a year. Now it’s time to get a look at all of the bells and whistles even robots inside.

Along with Governor Kemp and Columbia County leaders we got to step inside Georgia’s second Amazon robotic fulfillment center Friday morning. You could always see that smile on the building but what you couldn’t see until now is the operations inside.

Hundreds of employees will work alongside Amazon robotics equipment at the new distribution center in Appling. (WRDW)

Outside you could hear conversations under the arch of balloons and inside the loud pounding of machinery that gets a package to your doorstep.

“In the grand scheme of things it’s really diversifying the economy, diversifying in the tax base, and really creating new opportunities,” said Robbie Bennett, Columbia County Development Authority, Executive Director.

Friday Amazon opened the doors to its 450,000 square-foot fulfillment center in Appling. Hundreds of robots and nine miles of conveyers work alongside associates to make the magic happen.

“Well, I think it’s just great not only for Columbia County but our commission to strengthen jobs in rural Georgia. I think about people in McDuffie County and Lincoln County, it creates great opportunity for them if they don’t have it in their home county,” said Gov. Kemp.

Census data shows in 10 years Columbia County grew by about 31,000 people. And more growth is expected to come.

“As Columbia County grows and inches closer to that 200,000 in population and beyond we’re gonna have to have more jobs to provide to our residents. So, this is a great opportunity, great area to do that,” said Bennett.

Some of Amazon is still under construction so expect more jobs and faster deliveries when it’s all done.

“As they phase the building to us as more and more areas get ready. We continue to hire on more people and open up more parts of the building,” said Neil Gwynne, Amazon General Manager.

Living close to an Amazon might have its perks for you too. The company is working on ways to establish delivery stations so you can place an order and have it delivered on the same day. But they say construction has to be completed before they get an idea of how soon that could happen.

If you’re interested in applying now, there are 14 positions available from HR opportunities, to maintenance, to IT. All you have to do is head to Amazon.jobs and enter ‘Appling’ in the location.

