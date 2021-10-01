3 local districts getting state funds for internet efforts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three CSRA school districts will be getting money through Georgia Department of Education initiatives to support rural schools and districts.

The department will award a total of $1.72 million to 43 school districts to help them fully utilize the expanded bandwidth being provided to each school district in the state.

The districts include Emanuel, McDuffie and Richmond counties, getting $40,000 each.

“We are committed to supporting rural schools and districts and closing the opportunity gaps that often affect students in rural areas,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said.

