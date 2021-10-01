Advertisement

3 local districts getting state funds for internet efforts

By Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three CSRA school districts will be getting money through Georgia Department of Education initiatives to support rural schools and districts.

The department will award a total of $1.72 million to 43 school districts to help them fully utilize the expanded bandwidth being provided to each school district in the state.

The districts include Emanuel, McDuffie and Richmond counties, getting $40,000 each.

“We are committed to supporting rural schools and districts and closing the opportunity gaps that often affect students in rural areas,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, SNAP benefits will increase 15 percent, which is about $35 a...
SNAP benefits to increase nationwide
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
A 72-year-old man’s body was pulled from the Savannah River in the Betty’s Branch area.
Body pulled from river after kayak flips in Betty’s Branch area
Money
Aiken lottery winner claims $300K from scratch-off ticket
At the Heart a Florida Health Center, up to 300 people per hour are receiving their second dose...
Local doctors address concerns about COVID vaccine side effects

Latest News

Ahmaud Arbery, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael
Arbery’s mental health records can’t be used at trial, judge says
Fist bump
Here are some local career fairs and hiring events in coming days
Here's a look at the new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling
Here's a look at the new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling
Officials at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division are closely monitoring our...
Officials monitoring SC’s seismic activity after three earthquakes Monday