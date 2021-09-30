Who’s on board with new recreation plan alongside river?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more now about the proposal for a new recreation area along the Savannah River that’s meant to replace the crumbling lock and dam.

On Wednesday, the Savannah Riverkeeper unveiled the plan calling for a special kind of floodgate designed to keep the river level where it is.

Also included in the plan is a park with a water course that would offer whitewater rafting and kayaking, as well as a wading pool, a new boat ramp and docks for fishing.

On Thursday, we asked if the city of Augusta is on board with the proposal.

We got a statement saying the city was aware of the proposal but had some caveats, including whether it would achieve the right goals and how it would be funded.

The city says it has coordinated with the Riverkeeper, including meeting several months ago, and included the Riverkeeper’s plan among the list of possible alternatives.

So the Riverkeeper plan isn’t the only option in play.

What to do with the lock and dam has been a heated debate for several years now, with the courts telling the Army Corps of Engineers it has to maintain river levels.

The Riverkeeper’s dream is to get rid of the current lock and dam, putting special crest gates in its place. They say the new gates would maintain the water level of the river and give fish a path through.

The city says that based on its discussions with the Riverkeeper, both agree on the need to maintain the water pool in Augusta and safe passage of fish.

But any proposal, including the Riverkeeper’s, would need to be vetted by engineers and biologists, the city said.

The city said the Riverkeeper’s fish passage design is a never-tried approach that must also be vetted. Of particular concern are sturgeon.

Another concern is where the money would come from.

The Army Corps of Engineers and the Georgia Port Authority, which are paying for this project due to effects of their Savannah Harbor deepening on sturgeon, say their budget and resources are extremely limited, the city notes.

While the city would welcome amenities like those in the Riverkeeper proposal, city officials say they’re unaware of available funding when the priorities are safe passage of fish and maintenance of the water pool and river.

North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams said his city had no involvement in the proposal.

If you want to learn more, visit Savannah Run at Convergence Park.

