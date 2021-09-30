Advertisement

UGA gives couples $300 grant for therapy

The requirements are simple: be in a committed relationship and engaged or be married.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia was given a federal grant for a program called Elevate, which pays couples $350 to go to therapy.

The requirements are simple: be in a committed relationship and engaged or be married. Through this eight-week course, you will be given free catered meals, free daycare if needed and $350 in Amazon gift cards.

Suzanna Williams, UGA family and consumer science agent, said the curriculum and techniques that are used in class were researched by 14 different specialist and professors.

She said it has been proven to be helpful to all couples despite age and ethnicity.

The pandemic has caused a lot of issues at home.

The main one being communication. However, taking this eight-week course will bring you and your significant other more love and peace within your household.

If you would like to restore your relationship with Elevate, you can sign up to begin your classes by visiting the website and fill out the 16 page application.

