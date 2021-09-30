S.C. top court upholds ban on mask mandates; federal ruling keeps it on hold

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that the ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional.

That ban came in the form of a temporary law, known as a proviso, that state lawmakers passed on June 22 with the state budget.

Proviso 1.108 blocked school districts from enacting a face mask mandate on students and faculty members in its facilities.

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked that ban on mask mandates.

The state Department of Education pointed out to school districts that the federal ruling remains unaffected by the state Supreme Court ruling. The department on Wednesday issued guidance to local districts that they were able to impose mask mandates again .

In the state Supreme Court’s ruling, the justices said while the proviso prohibits school districts from using funds appropriated or authorized under the state budget, they “do not reject the possibility that other funds might be used to do so.”

“We decline to give the School District advisory guidance as to its options and obligations regarding virtual education,” the judgment states, thereby leaving the school districts to determine on their own whether they will impose mask mandates.

State fights federal ruling

Meanwhile, Gov. Henry McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson appealed the U.S. District Court’s decision to restrain the state’s temporary law banning schools from mandating masks.

The federal decision found the ban discriminated against children with disabilities.

McMaster said he plans to take the fight to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The appeal was filed Thursday morning. Wilson joined the governor’s appeal on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a federal judge made the decision to issue a restraining order on Proviso 1.108, signed by state lawmakers and backed by McMaster, that prevented schools from issuing mask mandates despite the recent rise in cases.

“I completely disagree with a federal judge temporarily blocking parents from choosing if their child should wear a mask in school,” said McMaster.

Several schools have made the decision to enforce mask mandates due to the ruling, including schools in the Richland Two School District. While others, including Lexington One School District, decided to not mandate masks following talks with their legal team.

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman sent a statement saying school districts will have to revise any plan that does not coincide with CDC guidelines if it used the temporary mask mandate ban as reasoning for not having a mandate.

