Advertisement

SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional

But school districts may still decide whether to impose mask mandates
The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled a temporary state law passed to ban school districts...
The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled a temporary state law passed to ban school districts from mandating the wearing of face masks is constitutional.(engin akyurt | Unsplash)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that the ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional. That ban came in the form of a temporary law, known as a proviso, that state lawmakers passed on June 22 with the state budget.

Proviso 1.108 blocked school districts from enacting a face mask mandate on students and faculty members in its facilities.

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked that ban on mask mandates.

In the state Supreme Court’s ruling, the justices said while the proviso prohibits school districts from using funds appropriated or authorized under the state budget, they “do not reject the possibility that other funds might be used to do so.”

“We decline to give the School District advisory guidance as to its options and obligations regarding virtual education,” the judgment states, thereby leaving the school districts to determine on their own whether they will impose mask mandates.

Charleston County School Board Chairman Dr. Eric Mack released the following statement late Thursday morning:

Given the fact that we now have a federal judge’s order and a State Supreme Court ruling that appear to offer differing opinions, CCSD will take what we believe to be the most prudent route and continue enforcing our facemask policy without using any state funds that are restricted by the state budget proviso.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
A stabbing was reported on the morning of Sept. 29, 2021, along this road in Jackson.
17-year-old girl stabbed after answering door in Jackson
Keith Smith RSCO investigation
Local deputy faces complaint after handcuffing wrong man
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Starting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, SNAP benefits will increase 15 percent, which is about $35 a...
SNAP benefits to increase nationwide

Latest News

hospital generic
COVID updates: Patient counts fall, but stats worry city leaders
Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey offer an update on the COVID-19 situation in Georgia on...
Kemp, Georgia public health chief offer updates on COVID
This was the scene at a past Fort Gordon Fall Fest.
Fort Gordon fest features carnival, food, flea market and more
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for September 30