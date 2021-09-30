Roadway roundup: Overnight closures set this week on I-20

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Interstate 20 state line improvement project will affect travel lanes tonight and potentially later this week from Riverwatch Parkway in Augusta to the West Martintown Road exit in South Carolina.

Construction crews have scheduled Savannah River bridge beam delivery and setting, affecting both travel directions.

Weather permitting, the closures are:

Oct. 4: 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., inside eastbound lane; 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., inside westbound lane

Oct. 5-8, backup dates: 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., inside eastbound lane; 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., inside westbound lane

All work dates may be rescheduled to alternate times as needed. Traffic interruptions begin the nights listed and come out the following mornings. Backup dates are for inclement weather.

All work dates may be rescheduled to alternate times as needed. Traffic interruptions begin the nights listed and end on the following mornings.

Warren County highway now closed for bridge repairs

Georgia Highway 80 drivers in Warren County are now facing a lengthy detour, allowing two bridge replacements north of Camak.

Gregory Bridge Co. on Thursday closed the highway for projects at Hart Creek and Middle Creek until project completion expected March 31.

An off-site detour will set in for thru-traffic until further notice.

Both structures were built in 1957 and posted for load restrictions.

The replacements are designed for higher load capacity and additional width including 6-foot shoulders.

Input sought on Interstate 26 widening

South Carolina transportation officials want to hear from the public about a project to widen part of Interstate 26 and improve one of the state’s key interchanges.

The state is spending $19 million on preliminary engineering work to widen 22 miles of I-26 in Orangeburg, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

The project also will modernize I-26′s interchange with Interstate 95.

The tight, curving offramps often cause backups. The South Carolina Department of Transportation is accepting comments about the project until Oct. 10 on its website .

The project to widen I-26 between Exit 165 and Exit 187 is part of a bigger plan to have three lanes in each direction on I-26 between Charleston and Columbia.

Across the CSRA ...

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

In Columbia County, there will be temporary lane closures with lane shifts on William Few Parkway on the eastbound lane near Lewiston Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Oct. 5; Flowing Wells Road at Pleasant Home Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 4-6; and for three months on Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Way.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.