Richmond County Schools addresses destructive social media trends

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday Richmond County Schools sent a letter home to all Richmond County students addressing current destructive social media trends and reminding students of the consequences of breaking the student code of conduct and discipline.

This comes after destruction from the latest national TikTok trend the “Lick Challenge” and an Academy of Richmond County student sending threatening messages this week.

READ THE LETTER:

The TikTok “Lick Challenge” is a social media trend that involves swiping or destroying school property. The challenge went viral this week and is bedeviling principals and school district administrators. Some schools have even had to shut down restrooms, where much of the damage is occurring. Schools across the country are dealing with problems from theft of soap dispensers and even urinals to destroyed floors.

This letter also comes after an Academy of Richmond County student is facing charges for sending threatening messages to several students this week. The school was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning after several students reported receiving a threatening message via airdrop. A 10th grade student at ARC was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts, disruption of public schools, obstruction of an officer and interference with government property.

Richmond County Schools reminds students that they will not tolerate these and other disruptions and students will “be required to pay for all related damages to property and may be charged using applicable state law.” Students will also risk being removed from athletics and extracurricular activities.

