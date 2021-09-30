Advertisement

Orangeburg’s public safety chief announces retirement

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief Mike Adams (left) is retiring after 35 years of...
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief Mike Adams (left) is retiring after 35 years of service. Former Columbia Police Chief Dr. Charles Austin (right) will serve as interim director beginning Friday.(City of Orangeburg via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety announced his retirement Wednesday night.

Chief Mike Adams is stepping down after 35 years of service, he announced at a city meeting.

Former Columbia Police Chief Dr. Charles Austin will serve as interim chief for the department beginning on Friday.

The department is one of only three Public Safety Departments in the State of South Carolina, which has earned national accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., its website states.

The department’s fire district serves more than eighty-seven square miles of the Greater Orangeburg area.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stabbing was reported on the morning of Sept. 29, 2021, along this road in Jackson.
17-year-old girl stabbed after answering door in Jackson
Keith Smith RSCO investigation
Local deputy faces complaint after handcuffing wrong man
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Austin Hollar's body was found Sept. 28, 2021.
Missing Columbia County dad found dead in Aiken after search

Latest News

News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for September 30
South Carolina State University is investigating a network disruption.
SC State security network back online
Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam replacement
New recreation plans in store for Savannah River lock and dam
Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam replacement
New plans for Lock and Dam replacement