North Augusta ‘Dawg! That’s Vegan’ fast food restaurant soft opening

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burgers, fries, and hot dogs all make up for some good comfort food. And now you can get all of those things without any meat at all. Thursday a new vegan fast food restaurant is opening up. It’s called “Dawg! That’s Vegan.”

The creators say they love catering to all diets. So even if you are a meat eater they encourage you to try it out. They say all of their fake meat products are plant-based.

“This is what we wanted to see in this area. We haven’t had many options because we don’t eat beef ourselves and any animal products. So we wanted to make sure we had something for ourselves and for others that had that special diet that didn’t allow us to eat those other products,” said Angel Everett.

The location opens up tomorrow on Knox Avenue in North Augusta for curbside pickup and delivery.

For more information, visit their Facebook at @dawgthatsvegan or their Instagram at @dawgthatsvegan.

