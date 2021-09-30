Local organization performs random acts of kindness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Affect the Culture is a local organization that performs random acts of kindness and challenges the community to do the same. This Saturday the organization says they’ll partner with Aetna Health Insurance and B&W to help low-income families get health insurance and free gas for the first 100 cars. This is just one of the many events they have in store within the next week.

It’s first come, first serve.

“We thought about doing 10 but at the price of gas right now we need to do at least 15,” said Darius Robinson.

Robinson is the founder of Affect the Culture. And he says they’re planning to pump with purpose.

“15 dollars worth of gas is what we are going to give out. If we are going to make do a random act of kindness this is our way of initiating. We are going to be the first giver of a random act,” he said.

He says something as simple as pumping a free tank could go a long way.

He has met people from all walks of life.

“They said ‘Can you just pray with me?’” he said.

Making a long-lasting impact.

“We met someone that was in a domestic issue that we had to get help for and they were just saying help me please so you just never know and it just makes people’s day,” he said.

He says their goal is to change the atmosphere.

“Being more concerned about your neighbor than yourself,” he said. “The tone in our nation right now, I believe we have a character issue so this is our way to improve our character individually and as a community.”

A community he’s hoping will accept the challenge and pay it forward.

“Pay it forward. It makes you feel good and it makes people feel like you thought of them at least,” he said.

The organization says if you want to know when and where the free gas giveaway will be follow them on social media at “Affect the Culture” and they will give a location at 9:45 a.m. Saturday. They’re also planning different events within the next week with restaurants and other businesses as well. For more details visit their Facebook page at @affecttheculture or website at https://affecttheculture.com/.

