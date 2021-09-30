Advertisement

Jury trial sought by man arrested for singing loudly in Hephzibah

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man appeared in court this week and said he wants a jury trial after being arrested in Hephzibah in an incident sparked by his loud singing of a song that included profanities while listening through his headphones.

The recent arrest of Christopher Jefferson was caught on police body cam.

He appeared in court Wednesday after being initially charged with disorderly conduct, a citation that’s since been amended to violation of the city noise-control ordinance.

At his hearing this week, Jefferson’s attorney made a motion to dismiss those charges based on lack of probable cause.

The prosecutor and Jefferson’s attorney then called Officer Brian Tucker, who issued the citation, and Chief Matt Mercer, who shot the body cam video, to the stand.

EARLIER | Hephzibah police caught on body cam arresting man for singing profanities loudly

The judge eventually decided there was probable cause and decided not to drop the charge.

Jefferson’s attorney then told the judge he recommended that Jefferson make an offer and take it. He said Jefferson didn’t want to do that so he entered a not-guilty plea and said he would like a jury trial.

Jefferson’s attorney then announced he was withdrawing from the case and walked away.

The judge told Jefferson he has the right to have an attorney and he can see if he qualifies for an appointed attorney.

Jefferson refused, saying he’d get his own.

The prosecutor on behalf of the city wanted to give Jefferson a continuance to find an attorney. The judge granted it.

The judge said if Jefferson can’t find one or afford one to let the court know so he can have one appointed.

His next court date is set for Oct. 27.

Jefferson was arrested after walking down the street singing along to “First Day Out Tha Feds” by Gucci Mane. That led a Hephzibah police officer to have him in handcuffs about a minute later.

