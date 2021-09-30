Advertisement

Have you seen this North Augusta armed robbery suspect?

Anyone who can identify this man is asked to contact North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding the suspect in a recent robbery.

This armed robbery occurred on East Martintown Road, according to authorities.

After the robbery, he possibly got into an older-model white work van with a blue stripe down the side and a spare tire mounted on the back.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.

