Have you seen this North Augusta armed robbery suspect?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding the suspect in a recent robbery.

This armed robbery occurred on East Martintown Road, according to authorities.

After the robbery, he possibly got into an older-model white work van with a blue stripe down the side and a spare tire mounted on the back.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.

