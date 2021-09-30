Golden Harvest preps for ‘Spooky to be Hungry’ campaign

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s October eve, and that means Golden Harvest is getting ready to kick off its annual “Spooky to be Hungry” campaign. The fundraiser’s lived on for nearly 30 years and Golden Harvest says it wouldn’t be possible without their partners.

For the last 15 years, JB Barton has transformed his home into a haunted house for the community. The backyard walk-through pays tribute to horror films from all generations.

“House of a Thousand Corpses, Samarah from the Ring, Slenderman,” he said.

The price of admission? Nothing.

“This is a free event. We take canned goods. If you don’t have canned goods, come anyway. It just doesn’t matter. We want everyone to have a good time regardless of age,” he said.

The canned goods are all donated to Golden Harvest Food Bank. Deadwood Manor is one of about 120 partnerships Golden Harvest has for their annual Spooky to be Hungry campaign.

“It’s been the leading food drive for almost three decades now,” he said.

Director of Development Julie Ferguson says they saw a 45 percent increase in need at the peak of the pandemic. And while the numbers aren’t as high, they’re still higher than normal.

“Need is up 21 percent right now. So even though we’re starting to feel a little bit normal, kids are still out of school. They need help getting meals to their home while they’re learning from home,” said Ferguson.

That’s where partnerships like Deadwood Manor come into help. Last year, Deadwood Manor raised more than 2,000 pounds of food, more than double their previous record.

“This community has been so great to us. It just seems like this was our chance to actually give something back. It’s something we love doing, and if it can help other people at the same time, it’s just a win-win,” she said.

If you want to get involved with the campaign, visit their website at: https://itsspookytobehungry.org/.

And if you want to check out Deadwood Manor, they’ll be open the last two weekends of October. It is located at 27 Deerwood Drive in Aiken and will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.