Advertisement

Fried, Riley power Braves past Phils; magic number down to 1

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning...
Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Max Fried pitched seven strong innings, Austin Riley drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 to move within one victory of a fourth straight NL East title.

The Braves have won nine of 11 and reduced their magic number to one. Philadelphia lost its third straight and can be eliminated from postseason contention with one loss or one Atlanta win.

The teams conclude their series on Thursday; each has three games left after that. Fried improved to 7-0 with a 1.46 ERA over his last 11 starts. Aaron Nola gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings to take the loss.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Sept. 28, 2021, of a fatal crash near Beech Island that became the focus...
Crash victim identified as missing Columbia County man
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Shooting
Augusta man killed in shooting outside local sports bar
Keith Smith RSCO investigation
Local deputy faces complaint after handcuffing wrong man

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2014, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left,...
Brady vs. Belichick? Numbers don’t lie but it’s not simple
Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talks to his team during the first preseason practice on Friday
South Carolina, Beamer not in panic mode; focus now on Troy
Cincinnati Bengals kick off to the Chicago Bears to start the first half of an NFL football...
Bears move closer to leaving Soldier Field for the suburbs
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a St. Louis Cardinals batter in...
Braves survive scary ninth inning, hold off Phillies 2-1