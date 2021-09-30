Advertisement

Fort Gordon fest features carnival, food, flea market and more

This was the scene at a past Fort Gordon Fall Fest.
This was the scene at a past Fort Gordon Fall Fest.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon’s Fall Fest and Flea Market will be held on Barton Field from Thursday to Sunday.

The Fall Fest event will feature live music, fall activities, a carnival, food and beverage vendors and a vendor village.

MORE | New recreation plans exlpored for Savannah River lock and dam

On Thursday evening, the carnival will open. On Friday at 5 p.m., there will be live music, a keg tapping ceremony, food vendors and family activities. Saturday will include the flea market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Sunday, the weekend will conclude with the carnival.

All events are open to the public and admission is free.

All patrons without a Department of Defense ID card must enter Gate 1 on Gordon Highway.

Visitors 18 and older must have a photo ID. Drivers must also have their vehicle registration and proof of vehicle insurance.

For more information, call 706-791-2921.

Also this weekend ...

IN AUGUSTA: The Augusta Fire Department/EMA will hold a family-focused event at the Augusta Common on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event at 836 Reynolds St. will have fun for the kids and free food, and allow people to interact and learn more about the public safety agencies in Richmond County. There will also be an opportunity for eligible adults and teens to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and a $100 gift card.

IN HARLEM: The beloved Oliver Hardy Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a parade, craft and food vendors, entertainment, movie shorts and other activities. Visitors can also go to the museum and see the Laurel and Hardy memorabilia displays as well as learn about the history of Harlem.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stabbing was reported on the morning of Sept. 29, 2021, along this road in Jackson.
17-year-old girl stabbed after answering door in Jackson
Keith Smith RSCO investigation
Local deputy faces complaint after handcuffing wrong man
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Austin Hollar's body was found Sept. 28, 2021.
Missing Columbia County dad found dead in Aiken after search

Latest News

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta airport looking for artists who want to highlight work
Group unveils plans for citywide cleanup in Augusta.
Citywide cleanup effort set for Oct. 9 in Augusta
Downtown Aiken
Aiken public survey to help guide city leaders’ decisions
Supermom juggles sweets baking business and full-time learning
Supermom juggles baking business and learning full-time