Fort Gordon fest features carnival, food, flea market and more

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon’s Fall Fest and Flea Market will be held on Barton Field from Thursday to Sunday.

The Fall Fest event will feature live music, fall activities, a carnival, food and beverage vendors and a vendor village.

On Thursday evening, the carnival will open. On Friday at 5 p.m., there will be live music, a keg tapping ceremony, food vendors and family activities. Saturday will include the flea market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Sunday, the weekend will conclude with the carnival.

All events are open to the public and admission is free.

All patrons without a Department of Defense ID card must enter Gate 1 on Gordon Highway.

Visitors 18 and older must have a photo ID. Drivers must also have their vehicle registration and proof of vehicle insurance.

For more information, call 706-791-2921.

Also this weekend ...

IN AUGUSTA: The Augusta Fire Department/EMA will hold a family-focused event at the Augusta Common on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event at 836 Reynolds St. will have fun for the kids and free food, and allow people to interact and learn more about the public safety agencies in Richmond County. There will also be an opportunity for eligible adults and teens to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and a $100 gift card.

IN HARLEM: The beloved Oliver Hardy Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a parade, craft and food vendors, entertainment, movie shorts and other activities. Visitors can also go to the museum and see the Laurel and Hardy memorabilia displays as well as learn about the history of Harlem.

