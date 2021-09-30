Crews battle structure fire along Edgefield Highway

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews rushed to the scene of a house fire Thursday afternoon outside Aiken.

The fire was reported around 2:25 p.m. at 1616 Edgefield Highway, according to Aiken County dispatchers.

It was reported by a passer-by who first saw smoke, then flames inside the structure.

The older wooden-sided house was fully ablaze when crews arrived moments later at the scene several miles north of Aiken.

Crews were initially concerned about the fire spreading to a trailer behind the building that had two people inside it.

One lane of Edgefield Highway was shut down as crews battled the fire.

By 3 p.m., the flames had been brought under control, with just a little smoke coming out of the house.

Center, Aiken, Eureka and Couchton firefighters were among those on the scene.

