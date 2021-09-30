COVID updates: Patient counts fall, but stats worry city leaders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRTDW/WAGT) - Local COVID hospitalizations continue to decline, although they’re still far higher than the handful we were seeing early in the summer before the super-contagious delta variant of coronavirus pushed a surge in cases.

The number of COVID inpatients at University Hospital, a bellwether of the severity of the pandemic, is down to 87 on Thursday, a decline of four since Wednesday and far down from the 167 seen at the peak of the surge on Sept. 7.

TWO-STATE STATS • South Carolina on Thursday reported 2,147 nrew COVID cases and 107 deaths. • Georgia on Wednesday reported 3,367 nrew cases and 129 deaths.

Still, it’s drastically up from the low point of the pandemic, when the hospital had only three COVID inpatients on July 6.

Statistics show that the vast majority of hospitalized local COVID patients haven’t been vaccinated.

Vaccination remains the focus in Peach State

Getting vaccinated remains a key message of officials and health experts in the two-state region, with Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey voicing that message during a news conference Thursday .

Toomey urged people who are getting their boosters shots to take a friend, family member or neighbor with them to get their first dose. She said such acts of kindness will be an important way to fight the pandemic.

Toomey also said:

It’s safe to get a booster shot at the same time as a flu shot, and people should do so.

Pregnancy is considered a high-risk condition, and moms-to-be should consider getting a booster.

People in essential occupations that put them at high risk should consider getting a booster dose.

The need for a booster is not an emergency situation and that the initial doses still offer a strong immune response.

There’s plenty of vaccine to go around.

Will mask mandate make a return in Augusta?

Augusta city leaders could be on track to bring masks back inside all public buildings.

City Administrator Odie Donald this week made the request to Augusta commissioners to reinstate that mask mandate.

It passed a committee and will be voted on by the full commission at its next meeting in Tuesday.

It comes as commissioners discuss COVID cases in city employees.

The city reports nine new cases in its employees since Sept. 3.

Overall, the city has reported 540 positive total employee cases, including 182 of them within the Richnond County Sheriff’s Office and 113 within the Augusta Fire Department/EMA.

We’re also getting a look at updated numbers from Vax Up Augusta, the city’s program to giove out $100 gift cards to people who’ll get vaccinated against COVID.

So far, the city says it’s vaccinated 7,800 people at its four locations, including 3,300 at the Health Department and 1,500 at each of the other three clinics.

So far, the city has spent more than $1.1 million toward the program.

Also in the news ...

ALLENDALE COUNTY: The Allendale County school district is hosting another vaccine clinic with more incentives. The clinic will be at the Allendale-Fairfax High School gym on Friday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Employees who get fully vaccinated can receive $300. Students can receive a $25 gift card, and those ages 12-15 must be with an adult when getting the vaccine.

JEFFERSON COUNTY: Jefferson County Middle School is returning to in-person learning five days a week. It says the change will be in effect starting Monday. School administrators plan to continue practicing social distancing and santizing to keep students safe from coronavirus.

