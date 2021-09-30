Contribution limit rises for political donors in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Candidates seeking election to statewide offices in Georgia can now legally accept more from each donor.

The state ethics commission voted Thursday to raise contribution limits for statewide candidates to $7,600 from $7,000 for each primary and general election.

Contributions for runoffs are now limited to $4,500, up from $4,100. Donors can give each candidate for the state House and Senate and local offices up to $3,000 for each general and primary election.

That’s an increase from $2,800.

Those candidates can take up to $1,600 for each runoff, above the current $1,500 ceiling. The changes take effect immediately.

The commission is legally required to raise contribution limits to account for inflation.

