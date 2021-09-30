City leaders pump breaks on reimagined Savannah River lock and dam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders are pumping the brakes on plans for a reimagined riverfront. New gates, fishing docks, and whitewater rafting. It’s all part of these new plans just released by the Savannah Riverkeeper. Now that their ideas are on the table the next step is getting everyone else on board.

The city of Augusta says not so fast for the Savannah Riverkeeper’s lock and dam proposal. The main goal is to keep these river levels at the right point. But the city says the proposal still needs to be vetted and the cost is a big concern too.

Other than the sounds of insects, the reel of a rod, and the sound of the river - the lock and dam is quite like it has been for years. But a new proposal from the Savannah Riverkeeper could change that.

“It becomes a hub for your kayakers, canoer’s, tubers the kind of folks you want using your river, this becomes a beacon to bring them in,” said Tonya Bonitatibus, Savannah Riverkeeper.

It’s called Savannah Run at Convergence Park. The goal is to get rid of the old dam and put in 20 crest gates to maintain water levels and create a path for fish to travel safely.

In a statement from the city of Augusta, they said they didn’t have anything to do with the formation of the plan. But the Riverkeeper presented it back in May. The city agreed with the goals, but has questions about the cost and effectiveness of the gate concept.

“This is an amazing team of experts that have come together - recreation experts, fish experts to come up with a solution,” she said.

The city says any proposal needs to be vetted by a team of engineers and biologists from Augusta, state, and federal agencies. They also say the Corps of Engineers and Georgia Port Authority would be fitting the bill but their pockets are thin.

The statement says, ”Their budget and resources are extremely limited. While a recreational whitewater amenity would be most welcome in Augusta, we are not aware of available funding.”

The city of North Augusta says they also didn’t have any part in forming this proposal. So it looks like until all parties involved can reach an agreement on what to do next, the lock and dam will stay put as is.

