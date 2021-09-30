Advertisement

Body pulled from Savannah River in Betty’s Branch area after kayak flips

Betty’s Branch
Betty’s Branch(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man’s body was pulled from the Savannah River in the Betty’s Branch area on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

First responders were called to the scene around 5 p.m.

The Columbia County Coroner has been called there, as well.

According to Vernon Collins, a man and a woman were in a kayak. The kayak flipped over. The woman was able to make it to shore safely and the man was found dead on the sandbar.

GBI Crime Lab will be investigating. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

