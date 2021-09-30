Advertisement

Aiken lottery winner claims $300K from scratch-off ticket

By Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winning $300,000 brought a smile to the face of an Aiken lottery player.

“Winning felt good and made me happy,” he shared with lottery officials after cashing in his top prize win.

The winner says he picked out the $300,000 Super Cash ticket at the Sprint Foods 723, 921 E. Pine Log Road in Aiken. He was alone when he scratched the ticket and couldn’t wait to tell his family the good news.

He’s buying a home with the prize money.

Sprint Foods received a commission of $3,000 for selling the ticket.

Four more top prizes of $300,000 remain in the $300,000 Super Cash game. Odds of finding one are 1 in 900,000.

