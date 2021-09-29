With mask mandates OK’d, S.C. schools told to follow ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - State education leaders told schools Wednesday they’ll need to comply with a federal judge’s decision to let them require face coverings as recommended by health leaders to fight the spread of coronavirus.

A federal judge on Tuesday issued a temporary stay of the state budget provision banning school districts from mandating masks . It came after the ACLU sued the state, saying the ban discriminates against disabled children.

Judge Mary Geiger Lewis agreed with that assertion.

The state Supreme Court has upheld the law, but this challenge came in federal court.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Education and Superintendent Molly Spearman issued new guidance for school districts based on the latest ruling.

The guidance notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended masks as a way to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The guidance says school districts that cited the budget stipulation as a reason not to require masks “will need to revise their plans immediately as a result of the Court’s order.”

Spearman said the guidance was offered in an effort “to ensure schools and districts are following the law and affording every child access to in-person instruction as handed down by the U.S. District Court.”

South Carolina Education Superintendent Dr. Molly Spearman. (Live 5)

The department said it would monitor further judicial actions that may lead to changes and will communicate with districts about them.

Gov. Henry McMaster has said the decision about wearing masks should be left in the hands of parents.

After the federal ruling, his spokesman Brian Symmes said McMaster would “defend a parent’s right to decide what’s best for their children up to the United States Supreme Court, if necessary.”

State Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday: “We disagree with the judge’s position and we plan to appeal.”

