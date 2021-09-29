Advertisement

Website shows how local school districts are spending COVID aid

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s Department of Education is launching a funding transparency dashboard that’s meant to show the public how the state’s school districts use federal COVID relief funds.

You can head to the agency’s COVID resource website to see how much schools receive, what budgets have been approved and the time left in the grant period.

The funds given to school districts so far total almost $6 million in three rounds. The dashboard shows spending under all three rounds.

Twenty percent of the third round of funding must be used to address student learning loss; the remainder of the funds are flexible and can be used to support at-risk student populations, distance/remote learning, school meals, mental and physical health, supplemental learning, facilities and equipment, continuity of core staff and services, and more.

“We are committed to using COVID-19 relief funds to improve student learning, address lost learning opportunities, and support students’ mental health and well-being,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “We are also committed to being transparent as funds are spent.”

MORE | A look at COVID stats and mask mandates for local districts

Most Read

This was the scene on Sept. 28, 2021, of a fatal crash near Beech Island that became the focus...
Crash victim identified as missing Columbia County man
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Shooting
Augusta man killed in shooting outside local sports bar
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Keith Smith RSCO investigation
Local deputy faces complaint after handcuffing wrong man

Latest News

Ambrosia, Amariyon and Kaitlyn earn good grades at school, where they get along well with the...
Grant Me Hope | These 3 siblings need a nurturing environment
Donnie Rowe
Georgia prisoner gets life without parole in guard killings
Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta airport looking for artists who want to highlight work
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County pursuit ends on I-20