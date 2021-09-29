Advertisement

Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding

By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Cody, Charles and their furry helper Goose are what many would call dedicated hunters with an eye on the prize no matter the difficulty of the task at hand.

It was only a couple of days ago that their ultimate test came when the waters of Lake Harding became a host to a legend. His name? Big Al.

Coming in at over 700 pounds and an unimaginable length, Cody gave News Leader 9 an inside scoop.

“Very long process, very difficult,” said Cody Quirk. “He’s a very smart gator, he’s been around a long time so he’s very elusive. Once it actually happened, you know - definitely excited, but also very cautious and aware because you’re dealing with an animal that can easily kill you.”

The patience, persistence and skill must have been truly up to par to say the least.

“My fishing line ended up snapping... thankfully he was still attached, so I went shoulder deep in the water off the back of my boat,” said Quirk. “Only one of the treble hooks was in him. You know all the hooks are bent out compared to that one right there.”

But it’s not just fun and games that gives these two men a purpose to dedicate hours upon hours of hunting to make the catch.

“I’ve got all the meat that will be divided up between friends and family, and a good bit of it will actually be donated to people of need,” said Quirk. “Every part of this gator will be utilized.”

But for now, it’s time for Cody, Charles and Goose to get on with their next adventure.

