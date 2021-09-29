Suspect sought in July fatal shooting at Aiken home

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is requesting the community’s assistance in locating Toby Terrell Fuewell, suspect in a death over the summer.

Fuewell is wanted for involuntary manslaughter and weapon charges for the shooting death of Jamar Bush, according to the department.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. July 7 at a residence in the 800 block of Dillon Avenue.

Aiken EMS transported the victim to Aiken Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from at least from one gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Fuewell is urged to call 803-642-7620 or provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

WEB TIP — go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip.”

MOBILE TIP — Download the P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android device.

