Advertisement

Suspect sought in July fatal shooting at Aiken home

Toby Terrell Fuewell
Toby Terrell Fuewell(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is requesting the community’s assistance in locating Toby Terrell Fuewell, suspect in a death over the summer.

Fuewell is wanted for involuntary manslaughter and weapon charges for the shooting death of Jamar Bush, according to the department.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. July 7 at a residence in the 800 block of Dillon Avenue.

MORE | Female injured in stabbing on south edge of Jackson

Aiken EMS transported the victim to Aiken Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from at least from one gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Fuewell is urged to call 803-642-7620 or provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

WEB TIP — go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip.”

MOBILE TIP — Download the P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android device.

Wanted posters

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Sept. 28, 2021, of a fatal crash near Beech Island that became the focus...
Crash victim identified as missing Columbia County man
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Shooting
Augusta man killed in shooting outside local sports bar
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
George Hall
‘He touched a lot of people’: Many mourn loss of IRONMAN athlete

Latest News

Supermom juggles sweets baking business and full-time learning
Supermom juggles sweets baking business and learning full-time
A stabbing was reported on the morning of Sept. 29, 2021, along this road in Jackson.
17-year-old girl stabbed after answering door in Jackson
Report shows SC has second-highest rate of COVID-19 cases in children across US
S.C. has 2nd-highest rate of COVID cases in kids across U.S.
Hurricane Sam as of the morning of Sept. 29, 2021.
Hurricane Sam to bring rough surf this weekend to East Coast