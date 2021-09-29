Supermom juggles sweets baking business and learning full-time

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have a sweet tooth - this story is for you. A mother from Hephzibah is turning her passion into something much sweeter.

From the looks of it, you would think Kasondra Hayden is just a full-time mom of three boys, each under three years old.

But she’s also a full-time student going to school to be a teacher and the sweetest part: she’s also a baker. She has her own business called Sondra’s Sweet Treats.

And it’s something she says she never dreamed would happen. She only started baking just for her family and friends but turned into something much more.

“I ended up starting with the macaroons and people loved them, my husband and my brother convinced me to start selling them, and I kind of just went from there,” Hayden said.

But you see - Hayden isn’t just any average baker.

“I try to find stuff that you can’t find around here, so it’s a little bit different but still a nice, sweet, delicious treat,” she said.

All of the baked goods are made with a twist - using her own recipes:

“Like these red ones right here... they’re Red Velvet Oreo and they’re stuffed with an Oreo.”

“Then I’ve got the S’mores one, which also is stuffed with a marshmallow and a Chocolate Kiss. And then it has the graham cracker on it as well.”

“I’ve got a Biscoff cookie in here. It’s stuffed with Biscoff cookie butter, and then it has Biscoff cookies inside as well as white chocolate chips.”

This supermom usually has her hands full with studies as well – but she says she finds calm in the kitchen.

It’s a message for other moms who might be juggling just as many things.

Kasondra’s cookies are now being sold in Soul-Bean Coffeehouse in Waynesboro.

She also has just three classes left in school, and then she will start student teaching in January.

In the meantime, Sondra’s Sweet Treats on Facebook.

