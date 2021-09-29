Advertisement

South Carolina, Beamer not in panic mode; focus now on Troy

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talks to his team during the first preseason practice on Friday
Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talks to his team during the first preseason practice on Friday(South Carolina Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(AP) - South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is counseling Gamecock fans not to panic after losing the first two games of the Southeastern Conference season.

Beamer says he’s as disappointed as anyone at losses to Georgia and Kentucky the past two weeks. But he says the team is in good spirits and hopeful of a rebound when it plays Troy at home on Thursday.

Beamer says there have been too many mistakes made, especially on offense that kept them from winning the past two weeks. He believes the Gamecocks attack is finding its stride.

