Sheriff’s deputies investigating shooting incident in Aiken

By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is in the early stages of investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Aiken.

This afternoon, deputies were called to 8 Willis Court in reference to a past tense shooting.

Details are limited but the Sheriff’s Office was called after the injured victim drove themselves to the hospital, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the ACSO said.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

