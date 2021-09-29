Advertisement

SC State investigating security incident

South Carolina State University is investigating a network disruption.
South Carolina State University is investigating a network disruption.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University is investigating a security incident that has shut down certain systems in its network.

School officials say they recently found the issue and are investigating with the utmost seriousness.

After discovering the issue, the school’s digital assets were secured.

Classes have continued and school officials say they don’t think the breach will interrupt classes.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

This was the scene on Sept. 28, 2021, of a fatal crash near Beech Island that became the focus...
Crash victim identified as missing Columbia County man
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Shooting
Augusta man killed in shooting outside local sports bar
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Keith Smith RSCO investigation
Local deputy faces complaint after handcuffing wrong man

Latest News

Ambrosia, Amariyon and Kaitlyn earn good grades at school, where they get along well with the...
Grant Me Hope | These 3 siblings need a nurturing environment
Donnie Rowe
Georgia prisoner gets life without parole in guard killings
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Website shows how local school districts are spending COVID aid
Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta airport looking for artists who want to highlight work
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County pursuit ends on I-20