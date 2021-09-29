Richmond County pursuit ends on I-20, backs up traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 190 are closed as authorities investigate a pursuit that ended in the area.

Details are limited at this time but the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirms a pursuit involving the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office ended near mile marker 190. At least one person has been detained.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the pursuit.

Traffic appears to be backed up from the 190 exit back several mile to the 194 exit.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

