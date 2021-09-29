New medical complex proposed for old Belair Elementary School property
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans to construct a $50 million medical complex on the former site of the old Belair Elementary School have been proposed to Columbia County leaders.
Pittman Engineering, PC submitted a zoning application to the Columbia County Planning Commission on Sept. 10. It requests to rezone the property, located at 325 North Belair Road, from a residential area to a commercial area.
The application lists the Columbia County Board of Education as the property’s owner.
The proposal seeks to construct a medical office on the property. The project will consist of two buildings, consisting of up to 150,000 square feet. Concept plans show one three-story tall building and a second two-story tall building.
Several renderings show the building’s anticipated aesthetic to include traditional materials such as brick, glass, stucco and metal panels.
If zoning is approved, construction on the project could begin sometime in 2022, the application states.
A public hearing for the rezoning request is scheduled to take place during the Oct. 7 Columbia County Planning Commission meeting.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.