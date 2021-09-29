New medical complex proposed for old Belair Elementary School property

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans to construct a $50 million medical complex on the former site of the old Belair Elementary School have been proposed to Columbia County leaders.

Pittman Engineering, PC submitted a zoning application to the Columbia County Planning Commission on Sept. 10. It requests to rezone the property, located at 325 North Belair Road, from a residential area to a commercial area.

The application lists the Columbia County Board of Education as the property’s owner.

The proposal seeks to construct a medical office on the property. The project will consist of two buildings, consisting of up to 150,000 square feet. Concept plans show one three-story tall building and a second two-story tall building.

Several renderings show the building’s anticipated aesthetic to include traditional materials such as brick, glass, stucco and metal panels.

A rendering shows what a proposed Columbia County medical complex could look like. (WRDW)

If zoning is approved, construction on the project could begin sometime in 2022, the application states.

A public hearing for the rezoning request is scheduled to take place during the Oct. 7 Columbia County Planning Commission meeting.

