Advertisement

New medical complex proposed for old Belair Elementary School property

A rendering of a proposed Columbia County medical complex.
A rendering of a proposed Columbia County medical complex.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans to construct a $50 million medical complex on the former site of the old Belair Elementary School have been proposed to Columbia County leaders.

Pittman Engineering, PC submitted a zoning application to the Columbia County Planning Commission on Sept. 10. It requests to rezone the property, located at 325 North Belair Road, from a residential area to a commercial area.

The application lists the Columbia County Board of Education as the property’s owner.

The proposal seeks to construct a medical office on the property. The project will consist of two buildings, consisting of up to 150,000 square feet. Concept plans show one three-story tall building and a second two-story tall building.

Several renderings show the building’s anticipated aesthetic to include traditional materials such as brick, glass, stucco and metal panels.

A rendering shows what a proposed Columbia County medical complex could look like.
A rendering shows what a proposed Columbia County medical complex could look like.(WRDW)

If zoning is approved, construction on the project could begin sometime in 2022, the application states.

MORE | What do parents think of Columbia County schools dropping mask mandate

A public hearing for the rezoning request is scheduled to take place during the Oct. 7 Columbia County Planning Commission meeting.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Sept. 28, 2021, of a fatal crash near Beech Island that became the focus...
Crash victim identified as missing Columbia County man
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Shooting
Augusta man killed in shooting outside local sports bar
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Keith Smith RSCO investigation
Local deputy faces complaint after handcuffing wrong man

Latest News

Aiken
With mask mandates OK’d, S.C. schools told to follow ruling
Downtown Aiken
Aiken public survey to help guide city leaders’ decisions
Survey for parents about time missed
Schools release COVID stats in Aiken, Richmond, Columbia counties
Supermom juggles sweets baking business and full-time learning
Supermom juggles baking business and learning full-time