A look at COVID stats and mask mandates for local districts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With several big changes to school mask policies already happening and with more possible, we decided to dig into COVID numbers in our three biggest districts.
Among the changes:
- The Columbia County School System just dropped its mask mandate after cutting COVID infections during the past few weeks.
- The Aiken County school district is free to begin a mask mandate now that a federal court has put on hold a state law banning districts from requiring masks.
Aiken County started out the year with 147 student cases and 4 percent of students quarantined. Right now, it has 128 cases but 18 percent of students are in quarantine. In the past week, 400 students came out of quarantine. And this is without ever having a mask mandate.
In Columbia County, the district reported 405 student cases at the start of August, without a mask mandate. Three weeks into the school year, the district started requiring masks after over 1,000 students were in quarantine. Now the district reports only 91 cases among students.
And the Richmond County school district has required masks since the beginning. Back in August, the district reported 160 student cases. This week, it has 136 cases. So we have not seen a major increase or decrease in the district’s numbers.
All three districts have close to the same number of students.
Here’s a look at the districts’ latest statistics for the week ending Sept. 24:
Aiken County
In Aiken County, the total number of positive students and staff members is 145 and the number of people in quarantine remains over 4,000.
This means around 18 percent of students are in quarantine. That’s 4 percent fewer students in quarantine compared to just a couple of weeks ago.
Richmond County School System
The district has 29,17 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- A. B. Merry, 2 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Barton Chapel, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Bayvale, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Blythe, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Copeland, 5 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Deer Chase, 3 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Diamond Lakes, 4 positive students, 30 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Garrett, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 4 positive students, 15 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Gracewood, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Hains, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 7 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Jamestown, 2 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Jenkins-White, 3 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lamar-Milledge, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- McBean, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Meadowbrook, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Monte Sano, 2 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sue Reynolds, 2 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Terrace Manor, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tobacco Road, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees,0 quarantined employees
- W.S. Hornsby, 3 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
- Warren Road, 1 positive student, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Wheeless Road, 3 positive students, 22 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Willis Foreman, 3 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
K-8 SCHOOLS
- Belair, 3 positive students, 42 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- C.T. Walker, 4 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Richmond Hill, 4 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Glenn Hills, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 4 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Hornsby Middle, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Langford, 2 positive students, 23 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Murphey, 4 positive students, 35 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Pine Hill, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Spirit Creek, 7 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Tutt, 3 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Academy of Richmond County, 3 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- A.R. Johnson, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Butler, 7 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Cross Creek, 2 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Davidson, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 6 positive students, 50 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 8 positive students, 42 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- T.W. Josey, 5 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Lucy C. Laney, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RCTCM, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Westside, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- eSchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sandhills, 1 positive student, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees
Columbia County School System
Columbia County continues to see its infection numbers show a sharp decline since enacting a mask mandate at the end of August.
After the school year started, the district saw 405 positive student cases and 50 employee cases. At one point, more than 1,000 were in quarantine.
In contrast, the district on Friday reported fewer than 100 positive students and fewer than 20 positive employees.
The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Baker Place, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Blue Ridge, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Brookwood, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Cedar Ridge, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Euchee Creek, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 1 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Lewiston, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Martinez, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Harlem, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Parkway, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- River Ridge, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stevens Creek, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Columbia, 3 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Evans, 3 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Greenbrier, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Harlem, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lakeside, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stallings Island, 4 positive students, 6 positive employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Evans, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lakeside, 7 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS
- 4 positive employees
