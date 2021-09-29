Local groups benefit from new Lake Olmstead Stadium

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tickets have been on sale for a little under a week now for the first two concerts at the new and improved Lake Olmstead Stadium. Country music stars Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw coming right here to Augusta. We’re taking a look at some of our local organizations benefiting from these events.

Golden Harvest Food Bank, Jessye Norman School of the Arts, Augusta Boxing Club, James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils, and Savannah Riverkeeper will all get some big help soon.

“Lake Olmstead has been a focus for us for many years. It’s a big part of our water community, so seeing that park revitalized and used in a way that brings people to our community is awesome,” said Tonya Bonitatibus, Executive Director, Savannah Riverkeeper.

It’s all thanks to a partnership with SPR Augusta. They’re donating a portion of the ticket sales for concerts at the new Lake Olmstead Stadium.

Tonya Bonitatibus with the Savannah Riverkeeper says the donation will go into their water quality program.

“We do a whole lot of trying to make sure the community understands water quality issues, testing, and trying to get out on the water safely,” she said.

For the Augusta Boxing Club, their mission is different.

“We’re here for the youth in the community and to keep them doing positive things in the community,” said Rayonta Whitfield, Director, Augusta Boxing Club.

Whitfield says he got involved in the program when he was 10 years old.

”As a coach, I love to work with the kid and see them do something I taught them, and it gives me a great feeling to be a part of something like that,” he said.

This will allow them to bring some changes to their current facility.

“We want to renovate the gym, new equipment, and we can use it for the trips we take. COVID is kind of going on right now, but we do take a lot of trips national and international trips for kids competing at that level,” he said.

Ultimately both organizations say they’re looking forward to what’s coming.

“Things like seeing these guys come here and even IRONMAN this past weekend is a real clear indicator that we’re evolving,” he said.

James Brown’s daughter Deanna told us last week they will use the donation to create more scholarships for the students of James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils.

