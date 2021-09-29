Advertisement

Hurricane Sam will bring rough surf this weekend to East Coast

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - It’s going to be a rough weekend in the water for beachgoers along the East Coast.

The National Hurricane Center predicts life-threatening surf and rip currents as Hurricane Sam turns northward.

Forecasters expect the Category 4 hurricane to remain at sea.

WEATHER | Latest forecast from News 12's First Alert team

But with top winds of 130 mph, it’s already sending dangerous ocean swells to islands hundreds of miles away.

Sam was centered about 455 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands on Wednesday.

Forecasters say large swells will spread to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and Bermuda by Thursday or Friday, then crash against U.S. East Coast beaches this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Sept. 28, 2021, of a fatal crash near Beech Island that became the focus...
Crash victim identified as missing Columbia County man
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Shooting
Augusta man killed in shooting outside local sports bar
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
George Hall
‘He touched a lot of people’: Many mourn loss of IRONMAN athlete

Latest News

Report shows SC has second-highest rate of COVID-19 cases in children across US
S.C. has 2nd-highest rate of COVID cases in kids across U.S.
KFDA News at Six
Court says Georgia city can ban Confederate flags in parade
Fist bump
School districts, hospital offering career fairs in coming days
South Carolina candidates for governor are responding to a federal judge’s ruling for...
Democratic gubernatorial candidates respond to ban on mask mandate ban