17-year-old girl stabbed after answering door in Jackson

A stabbing was reported on the morning of Sept. 29, 2021, along this road in Jackson.
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday morning.

The stabbing was reported at 6:37 a.m. at 1253 Cassels St. on the south edge of Jackson.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said she answered a knock on the door, thinking it was a family member. Instead, it was a man who came inside and stabbed her, police said.

The victim suffered a stab wound to the abdomen as well as scratches on her back, police said.

Police surrounded surrounded the mobile home and brought in K-9 units to try to find the attacker.

The girl’s wounds were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. They plan to interview her later this morning, since she was being loaded into an ambulance when they arrived at the scene.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

