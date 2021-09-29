Advertisement

FAA again delays final decision on Georgia spaceport permit

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2008, file photo, a wild horse grazes next to the ruins of the...
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2008, file photo, a wild horse grazes next to the ruins of the Dungeness mansion in the south end of Cumberland Island in Camden County, Georgia National Seashore. A federal agency is once again delaying a final decision on whether to permit construction of a launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, it now plans to issue a decision on Spaceport Camden by Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Chris Viola, File)(CHRIS VIOLA | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) - A federal agency is once again delaying a final decision on whether to permit construction of a launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it now plans to issue a decision on Spaceport Camden by Nov. 3. Previously, the FAA had said it intended to make a final determination on the project by the end of September.

Local officials in Camden County have spent nine years and $10 million seeking permission to build the nation’s 13th licensed commercial spaceport. An environmental impact study by the FAA in June recommended a permit for the spaceport.

The National Park Service pushed back over the summer, saying a chance of explosive misfires over federally protected Cumberland Island posed an “unacceptable risk.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stabbing was reported on the morning of Sept. 29, 2021, along this road in Jackson.
17-year-old girl stabbed after answering door in Jackson
Keith Smith RSCO investigation
Local deputy faces complaint after handcuffing wrong man
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Austin Hollar's body was found Sept. 28, 2021.
Missing Columbia County dad found dead in Aiken after search

Latest News

South Carolina State University is investigating a network disruption.
SC State security network back online
Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam replacement
New recreation area plans in store for Savannah Lock and Dam
Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam replacement
New plans for Lock and Dam replacement
Groups challenging mask mandate law feel ‘relief’ after judge temporarily blocks law
gas station
Local organization performs random acts of kindness