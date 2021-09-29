Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows are expected to be back down near 60 this morning. Some patchy areas of dense fog will be possible. Sunshine and warm highs near 90 expected this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest generally less than 10 mph. Lows will be down in the low 60s early Thursday. Sunshine and warm highs near 90 expected Thursday afternoon. Mostly dry conditions are expected late in the forecast, but some models are hinting at the chance for some showers late this week into early this weekend. We’ll continue to monitor model guidance closely as we finish off the work week.

While our weather remains quiet the tropics are still very active. Hurricane Sam is in the Central Atlantic with sustained winds of 140 mph qualifying as a category 4 major hurricane. Sam will continue to move to the NW over the next few days, but it doesn’t look like Sam will impact the CSRA or the eastern United States.

There are three other areas of development in the Atlantic -- one just off of Africa that has a 90% chance of formation within the next 5-days and two other areas that have a 60% and 30% chance of development within the next 5-days. If all three of these areas were to become named storms we will have fully exhausted the standard 2021 Hurricane Season List. Model guidance suggests additions storms could be possible beyond the 5-day outlook which means it’s very likely that we will have to tap into the supplemental list making this the 3rd hurricane season on record to move past the traditional name list. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

A look at the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season supplemental storm name list. (WRDW)

