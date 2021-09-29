Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Warmer high/low temperatures to finish off the work week. Looking mostly dry heading into the weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A backdoor front will move through the area tonight, but not bring any changes to our weather conditions. Generally clear skies for the rest of the day into the overnight. With clear skies and calm winds overnight, patchy fog will be possible in usual fog prone areas. Lows will be down in the low 60s early Thursday.

Sunshine and warm highs near 90 expected Thursday afternoon. Winds will be generally out of the southeast generally less than 10 mph.

Patchy fog will be possible again early Friday morning. Lows will be staying in the mid 60s for most of the area early Friday. Highs on Friday will be warmer than average and reach the upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies expected during the day. Winds will be variable generally less than 10 mph.

The weekend forecast looks mostly dry with just a few more clouds. Lows will be down in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday morning. Highs will be reaching the mid to upper 80s both afternoons.

A cold front is expected to be approaching the area early next week and bring the chance for a few showers. Highs look to be in the mid to low 80s early next week.

