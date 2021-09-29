Advertisement

Citywide cleanup effort set for Oct. 9 in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans are in the works to clean up Augusta.

City Serve Augusta will tackle nearly 20 sites during its cleaning day Oct. 9.

And the group’s work is just getting started.

“Those relationships continue outside of just our meeting space, so what we do October 9th will be fantastic, but what we accomplish the rest of the year it’s amazing,” said organizer Tonya Bonitatibus.

The group says it’s all about loving where you live.

“We all have a love for our city, and we can all unify over that,” said Luke Niday, coordinator for City Serve.

“I hope City Serve serves a unifying factor for our city across every difference in our city and I hope we can see unity come together and it will be a beautiful picture,” Niday said.

If you want to help, you can sign up online at https://www.cityhopealliance.org/registration.

When you show up, you’ll get a T-shirt and instructions on your project.

